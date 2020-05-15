N.W.T. RCMP warn of impaired driving over long weekend, after multiple recent arrests

RCMP in the Northwest Territories are warning residents about the impacts of driving impaired going into the long weekend, saying there have been multiple incidents in the territory over the last month.

In a release sent on Friday, police said between April 13 and May 13 they have dealt with 12 incidents of residents in the territory who have gotten behind the wheel while impaired.

"All were arrested and charged by various [N.W.T.] RCMP detachments," said the release.

The release cites several examples of these incidents across the territory, including one in Inuvik during the second week of May where a driver who "could barely walk" was seen getting into a vehicle and driving away.

Another individual in Aklavik was caught driving with a blood alcohol content that was "two and-a-half times the legal limit" late last month.

In Yellowknife, around the same time, a vehicle was seen swerving across the road and driving erratically.

"These people are facing impaired driving charges. They could lose their licenses, have their vehicle seized, pay a hefty fine and face jail time," the release warned.

Deadly consequences

In the release, police said that every year thousands of people in this country are either injured or killed in traffic collisions involving alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two.

The RCMP are encouraging people to have fun over the long weekend in a physically distant way, while planning a safe and sober ride home.

"While our officers will be doing their best to make the roads safer during the long weekend, we ask you to also look out for each other. Please do not hesitate to report a suspected impaired driver and help us keep our roads safe," states Cpl. Sam Munden in the release.

If you suspect impaired driving, RCMP encourage you to call your local detachment.