N.W.T. RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after hitting person with car

Police in Medicine Hat, Alta., have cleared the N.W.T. RCMP of any wrongdoing after a police vehicle hit a 35-year-old in downtown Yellowknife two years ago — but the Mounties are still facing a civil suit in the case.

The incident happened on July 10, 2017 near 48 Street. The individual had an interaction with RCMP before they "collided with a police vehicle," RCMP said in a news release Friday. The person was seriously injured.

Because an RCMP member and vehicle were involved, the RCMP requested that an external agency investigate the incident.

The N.W.T. RCMP's Major Crimes Unit investigated, and that was reviewed by the Medicine Hat Police Services.

It was also sent to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for a legal review. That office said no further actions against the RCMP was warranted.

RCMP say the individual who was hit has brought a civil case against them, and they therefore won't comment further.