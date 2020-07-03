N.W.T. RCMP charge one of their own members with fraud

Northwest Territories RCMP have charged one of their own with fraud.

Police said in a news release Friday they were made aware of allegations of fraud at the RCMP detachment in Fort Liard, N.W.T., more than a year ago in June 2019, and asked Alberta RCMP to investigate.

As a result of that investigation, an N.W.T. RCMP member, and another person, have been chaged with fraud.

Cpl. Curtis Ping, 59, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000, as well as breach of trust by a public officer.

Darlene Ping, 56, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, falsifying records or books, and falsifying employment records with intent to deceive.

N.W.T. RCMP say they've launched an internal code of conduct investigation, which is ongoing.

Cpl. Ping has been suspended with pay since the beginning of the investigations, states the Friday news release.

"As the police of jurisdiction, we are responsible to hold anyone who is alleged to have committed fraud, accountable," said Insp. Amber Clark, officer in charge of the south district, said in the release. "Out of respect for the court process, we will not comment further."

Both people are set to appear in N.W.T. Territorial Court in Yellowknife on Sept. 15.