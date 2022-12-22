Pyjama drive warms up Christmas for dozens of N.W.T. seniors

It started with 59 pairs of pyjamas.

That was the result of a pyjama drive started by sisters Diane and Jennifer Pagonis in honour of their late father. Peter Pagnonis had spent time in long-term care at Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife before he died in 2015.

"There were so many people that rotated through while he was in there that didn't have families," says Jennifer, "And we just wanted to include them … we wanted to leave a sort of little legacy behind for my dad."

Pagonis got the idea from a cousin, who was doing a similar pyjama drive for a small seniors group in Calgary.

"I hate the idea of a senior being left behind and having nothing and nobody there for them and so thought that this is it, this is what we're going to do."

She sent an email out at work looking for donations and was overwhelmed by the response.

The resulting pyjamas were shared with seniors in long-term care as well as as the Mary Murphy seniors home.

"It grew so quickly."

'He knew everybody'

Peter Pagonis came to Yellowknife from Greece in 1951, where he began starting businesses.

"He was always on the go," Jennifer says. "He knew everybody back in those days. If you ask people... 'do you know Pete? Oh, yeah, we know Pete.'"

"He just wanted everybody to be included and helped."

The pyjama drive has since been expanded beyond Yellowknife to include Behchokǫ̀, Ndilǫ and Dettah, in partnership with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, as well as seniors who live independently. This year, 180 pairs were given out.

"There's just so many people who want to contribute."

In addition to donations, the pyjama drive gets a contribution from the local Elks club.

Seniors on the receiving end get more than a pair of pyjamas — they get a Christmas goodies bag including body wash and body lotion.

Jennifer says she's heard from several people that sometimes this is the only gift that seniors get.

"For me, knowing that these seniors are being remembered and not, you know — no one left behind, it's huge."

That's a sentiment echoed by Darryl Dolynny, chief operation officer at Avens senior home.

"Not every one of our seniors has family nearby," he says. "This is just great for them because … they know the community is very positive and supporting them."