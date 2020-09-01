N.W.T. extends public health emergency for 12th time

N.W.T. residents will live under the territory's public health emergency for another two weeks, as the government extends it for the 12th time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Diane Thom announced the territory-wide extension in a press release Tuesday, as the previous emergency measure expired.

This time, the order will run through Sept. 15, according to the news release.

Thom extended the measure under the Public Health Act, with the advice of the chief public health officer, states the release.

"As Western Canada's rate of infection reaches levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, our territory must remain vigilant to protect our communities, and our health system," the statement said.

"The territory is working hard through every avenue to address the challenge of rapid testing supplies."

Since the last order was put in place, the territory's schools have reopened with COVID-19 restrictions in place, and several more people have been charged with breaking self-isolation rules.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders. It allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.