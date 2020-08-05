N.W.T. public health emergency extended for 10th time

The N.W.T. government has extended its public health emergency again for the tenth time since the beginning of the pandemic.

This means that residents can expect to be living under the emergency measure for at least two more weeks through to Aug. 18, according to a government news release sent Wednesday.

Health Minister Diane Thom decided to extend this territory-wide measure under the Public Health Act, with the advice of the chief public health officer, states the release.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders. It "remains necessary" in order for the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

The government says the risk of COVID-19 to the territory remains high, especially with increased cases in the South.

This extension comes as an Alberta worker at the Diavik Diamond Mine in the territory tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"With upwards of 700 new self-isolation plans filed a week, we have a significant amount of people joining us to live, work, or study," states the news release.

"Given compliance is never 100 per cent, taking precautions like physical distancing and limiting gatherings, and gradually, safely releasing public health restrictions, are prudent measures for preventing outbreaks from getting out-of-control."

The release also reminds residents that travel within the territory is restricted, with limited exceptions.

In July, the territorial government decided to end its other emergency measure — the state of emergency — for the first time since COVID-19 emergency measures were enacted in the territory.