N.W.T. public health officials provide COVID-19 update

The N.W.T.'s top public health official, Dr. Kami Kandola, will provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. today.

The territory received 7,200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Health Minister Julie Green tweeted the vaccines are being kept at the Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife "to ensure vaccine stability and quality assurance."

The N.W.T. government hasn't released a detailed rollout plan for the vaccine yet but Green said she expects it to be finalized in early 2021 and that the vaccines will start to be given to priority groups in the territory on Jan. 11.

Kandola said the territory's strategy to distribute the vaccine would prioritize those at risk of severe disease and those at high risk of bringing COVID-19 in the territory.

She said the strategy will involve consulting with Indigenous and community governments on how to prioritize doses.

Premier Caroline Cochrane said on CBC's Power and Politics on Dec. 23 that a "huge educational component" will be part of the rollout strategy.

The N.W.T. has a large Indigenous population, and, given its colonial history, Cochrane said that some people fear they're being used as "guinea pigs."

"So we have our own work to do," she said.

The Northwest Territories has been one of the least hard-hit populations in Canada by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 24 total confirmed cases. According to the territorial government's website, all have recovered.

You can watch the update here. Kandola will be joined by Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the N.W.T's territorial medical director.