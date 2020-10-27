N.W.T. public health blames 'clerical error' for COVID-19 test mix-up, delaying positive result

A "clerical error" is being blamed for a false-positive test result at a diamond mine near Yellowknife last week, according to the Northwest Territories office of the chief public health officer.

The apparent mix-up also delayed identifying a Yellowknife worker at the same mine who later tested positive.

The confusion comes as the territory confirmed four positive cases in less than a week — one at the mine, two in Yellowknife and one in Inuvik — after going months without a single case.

The office of the chief public health officer said in a news release on Monday that three of those people have now recovered, and that there is currently no indication of ongoing transmission.

What happened

Last Wednesday, a presumptive positive case was identified at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, which later turned out to be a false-positive.

Several workers who were in contact with the false-positive case were initially tested — then retested — for COVID-19.

"After an investigation, it has been determined that a clerical error caused the incorrect sample to be sent for reassessment by Stanton Territorial Hospital's lab," reads a statement from the office of the territory's chief public health officer Monday.

"This is why there was initially a false positive reported, and why the confirmed case was not identified in the first round of testing."

The statement does not offer any more details, and refers any questions to GuardRX, which runs a testing lab at the nearby Diavik diamond mine.

CBC News has requested comment from GuardRX but did not receive a response before deadline.

A Yellowknife worker at the Gahcho Kué mine eventually tested positive Friday.

'Likely source' identified

An individual who recently travelled outside of the Northwest Territories was the likely source behind the positive case at Gahcho Kué, according to the office of the chief public health officer.

The "likely source of the infection" was identified by public health after what it says were "extensive interviews with the individual" at the mine.

"Through this investigation, there was only one high-risk contact identified," says the office.

It says the contact was tested and the results were negative, which isn't uncommon, according to the release, because the person was tested late in the potential incubation period.

It's unclear where or when the two individuals came into contact.

Public health also tested other people who spent time with the likely source during the potential infectious period. It says all the tests came back negative.

The public health office called for calm in the territory while encouraging residents to keep following public health measures.