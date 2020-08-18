N.W.T. extends public health emergency for 11th time

The N.W.T.'s health minister extended the public health emergency in the territory on Tuesday for the 11th time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest order will run through Sept. 1, according to a government press release. The last one expired Aug. 18.

"The risk to the N.W.T. remains significant as increases in cases in southern Canada continue to grow – particularly within our territory's closest provincial neighbours," the statement read.

Alberta and B.C. have both seen spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Other than a positive case at the Diavik Diamond Mine, which was investigated and determined to be isolated, the territory has not seen an active case of COVID-19 in months. The statement said reintroduction of COVID-19 to the N.W.T. is "most likely" to occur as a result of travel.

People returning from trips, or coming to the N.W.T. for study, work, or other exemptions, must fill out a self-isolation that's approved by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The statement Tuesday said more than 900 such plans were filed last week alone.

"We remain intimately connected to the rest of Canada, which means public health officials must consider these risks when planning and executing the territory's response," the news release said.

Health Minister Diane Thom extended this territory-wide measure under the Public Health Act, with the advice of the chief public health officer, states the release.

The public health emergency gives the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer the ability to create and enforce public health orders. It allows the government to respond to needs for personal protective equipment, isolation space, enforcement and travel checkpoints during the COVID-19 pandemic.