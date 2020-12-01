N.W.T.'s first private pot stores get green light from government

The Northwest Territories' first private retailers of cannabis will open their doors soon, after the government announced final approval in a press release Tuesday morning.

Two stores, ReLeaf NT and Trailblazers Cannabis Shop, were named in the release.

ReLeaf has been operating as a cannabis accessories store since early April of last year from a storefront at 5123 51st St. in Yellowknife. Ed Wood, the proprietor, has been a vocal advocate for private retail since legalization.

ReLeaf won the right to operate as a private retailer after completing an extensive application process for the territory's single license , issued as a request-for-proposals in May.

"We're excited to officially announce ReLeaf NT as a designated cannabis retailer," Wood is quoted as saying in the release. "We've spent the last 18 months working through the rigorous qualification and proposal process."

Trailblazers Cannabis Shop, by contrast, appears to be the creation of the Yellowknife Liquor Shop, which has been the city's sole retail cannabis location for the past two years.

Yellowknife's Liquor Shop, pictured here, is currently the only retail cannabis location in the city. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Responding to concerns identified more than two years ago that selling alcohol and cannabis in the same place could lead to abuse, the territorial government "and the Yellowknife Liquor Shop agreed to separate liquor sales and cannabis sales," the release reads.

The new, cannabis-only retailer will occupy a nearby unit in the same strip mall as the Yellowknife Liquor Shop at 100 Borden Drive in Yellowknife.

"Cannabis will no longer be available for purchase at the Yellowknife Liquor Shop," the release reads.

In the N.W.T., the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC) is the only legal wholesaler of cannabis. Private retailers must purchase their stock from the commission's limited selection and comply with strict health and safety requirements to operate.

Any would-be retailers must follow a 23-page information guide in preparing their application to operate, which includes getting the government's final sign-off on everything from the store's displays to its name.

In the last year, cannabis sales generated more than $3.5 million worth of revenue in the N.W.T., according to numbers from the NTLCC. More than $2 million of that was spent in Yellowknife alone.