'Crisis situation': N.W.T. declares territorial state of emergency over wildfires

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane and emergency officials will give an update at 7 p.m. MT on the wildfire situation.

The government of the Northwest Territories declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday as it continues to grapple with an extraordinary season and multiple evacuations.

The declaration will allow the territory to "acquire and deploy the necessary resources to support the management of this unprecedented wildfire season, and protect the health and safety of Northwest Territories residents," according to a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

"We find ourselves in a crisis situation and our government is using every tool available to assist," said Environment Minister Shane Thompson in a statement.

The move comes a day after Thompson said there was no need to declare a territorial state of emergency, as the government had the resources it needed to handle things and an emergency declaration would simply "cause more stress."

Evacuation alert issued for parts of Yellowknife

An evacuation alert was issued Tuesday evening for Kam Lake, Grace Lake and the Engle Business District.

The announcement came from Rebecca Alty, Yellowknife's mayor, in an interview with Meghan Roberts, host of CBC's Northbeat.

She said the evacuation alert is precautionary and that residents in those areas should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The N.W.T. is currently dealing with hundreds of active fires across the territory, several communities under evacuation orders and other areas under evacuation alerts. Some communities have been ravaged by fire, telecommunications services are down in some areas, and the capital city was put under a local state of emergency on Monday as a large wildfire moved closer.

Services had also been reduced at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife as of Tuesday. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is ramping down services, with some ICU patients moving to the ER, and others possibly being flown to Alberta. Some extended care unit residents may also be flown south. Operating room services are also being reduced to urgent and emergent cases only.

Thomspon, along with N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health Minister Julie Green, are scheduled to hold a news conference at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday about the fires and evacuations. A representative from the City of Yellowknife will also be there.