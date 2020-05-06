N.W.T. premier and top doctor to give COVID-19 briefing on Thursday
Northwest Territories officials will be providing their first regular biweekly update on the territory’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m.
The update is expected to run from 1:30 p.m to 2:15 p.m.
Both Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, will be part of the briefing, according to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.
It will be the first regular biweekly COVID-19 update offered by the premier and the N.W.T.'s top doctor, the news release says. It's set to replace Kandola's regular media briefings on the weeks they are scheduled.
The update is expected to run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and will be live streamed here and on CBC North's Facebook page.
