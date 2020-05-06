N.W.T. premier and top doctor give COVID-19 briefing
Northwest Territories officials provided their first regular biweekly update on the territory’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday.
Officials say they will provide regular biweekly updates going forward
Both Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, were part of the briefing.
It was the first regular biweekly COVID-19 update offered by the premier and the N.W.T.'s top doctor. It's set to replace Kandola's regular media briefings on the weeks they are scheduled.
Missed the update? Watch it here:
