Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·LIVE BLOG

MLAs to choose N.W.T.'s next premier today

MLAs are gathering in the Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife Thursday to select the territory’s next premier. They’ll also select a Speaker and cabinet from among themselves.

Vote for premier expected to wrap by noon Thursday

CBC News ·
A combination of headshots of three men and one woman, all smiling.
R.J. Simpson, Kieron Testart, Shane Thompson and Caroline Wawzonek are all vying to lead the territory. MLAs are gathering to choose one of them Thursday. They'll also choose a Speaker and cabinet. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

MLAs are gathering in the Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife Thursday to select the territory's next premier. They'll also select a Speaker and cabinet from among themselves. 

The Speaker selection will take place first, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. MT. Premier selection will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to wrap up at noon. 

The selection of members of the executive council will begin at 1 p.m., with a reception set for 4 p.m.

The CBC's Jenna Dulewich will be at the Legislative Assembly providing live updates starting at 9 a.m.

Read those below, from the newest to oldest.

9.07 - Shane Thompson rises as a candidate for Speaker, and says he is withdrawing his name for premier. He is emotional during his speech, and says he didn't get much last night. 

Tell us what you think!

Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey.

Take Survey

9:05 a.m.: Here's a rough agenda for today: The Speaker will be chosen between 9-9:30 a.m., the premier will be selected between 10-12 a.m., and the selection of the executive council will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a reception at 4 p.m.

9:03 a.m.: The meeting begins with a prayer. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now