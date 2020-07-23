N.W.T. premier shuffles cabinet, gives Municipal and Community Affairs portfolio back

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane has shuffled her cabinet again — notably giving the portfolio of Municipal and Community Affairs back to Paulie Chinna, months after Cochrane took the ministry on herself during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Thursday, the territorial government said Cochrane will continue as minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs, as well as leading the COVID-19 emergency response.

The release pointed to the "significant new demands" the pandemic has and is expected to cause over the next two years.

"Given the ongoing nature of the pandemic, the [Government of the Northwest Territories] continues to make the necessary changes to support a more integrated and efficient approach to better ensure that we can protect the health of N.W.T. residents and communities," Cochrane said in the release.

As well as MACA, Chinna will also become the minister responsible for Youth, which was previously held by Shane Thompson. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

In April, Cochrane took over the Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) portfolio from Chinna , saying she needed to take a "hands-on role" in the COVID-19 response. She had held that portfolio in the previous Legislative Assembly.

Other cabinet shake-ups announced Thursday include:

As well as MACA, Chinna will also become the minister responsible for youth, which was previously held by Shane Thompson. She'll continue as minister for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, and for Homelessness.

Caroline Wawzonek will continue as minister of Justice and Finance — but the latter will now include responsibility for Procurement Shared Services, which handles government contracts. That's being transferred to the Department of Finance from the Department of Infrastructure, which remains with Katrina Nokleby. (Just last week, Tłı̨chǫ leaders said the government's decision to publicly tender a contract for construction work in Behchokǫ̀ was disrespectful of its land claim and self-government agreements. At the time, Nokleby said the government was following rules related to projects that get federal funding.)

Wawzonek has also been named minister responsible for Status of Women, which was previously held by Diane Thom. Wawzonek will have the "additional responsibility for gender-based policy work, including the responsibility for developing and implementing an N.W.T. action plan on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls," the statement said.

Thom has been named minister responsible for seniors, which was also taken from Thompson. Thom will continue on as deputy premier, minister of Health and Social Services and for Persons with Disabilities.

Thompson has been named minister responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission, which was taken off Nokleby's plate. He'll continue as minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Lands, and the Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

Nokleby will also continue as minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment. There were no changes to R.J. Simpson's appointments; he continues as minister of Education, Culture and Employment, and the Public Utilities Board.

The statement said the new appointments take effect Thursday evening.