N.W.T. premier releases new mandate letters for ministers

Premier Caroline Cochrane released fresh mandate letters to her ministers Thursday, which are meant to provide direction as the 19th Legislative Assembly works to meet its 22 priorities.

Approaching the end of a tumultuous first year in government that saw four cabinet shuffles , a minister ejected from cabinet , and the outbreak of a global pandemic, the letters, in broad terms, emphasize working together as an elected body, expanding government services and advancing Indigenous rights and self-determination.

"Strengthening our government's leadership" on climate change, increasing employment in small communities, and working to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples also feature prominently in the letters.

They also aim to help the government address the effects of colonialism and build a territory where "people of all racial backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed," according to a news release accompanying the letters.

Notably, Cochrane, who is also the minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs, does not explicitly mention settling land claim and self-government agreements in the mandate letter to herself, though doing so is the first priority on the 19th assembly's list .

"The health of N.W.T. residents remains our main priority as we continue to navigate our way through COVID-19, but we know it is also time to continue work on and advance our collective priorities for the benefit and prosperity of the people of the Northwest Territories," states Cochrane in the news release.

Here are some highlights from the letters:

Paulie Chinna, minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, and minister Responsible for Youth, the NWT Housing Corporation, the Public Utilities Board and Homelessness

Reduce the municipal funding gap by $5 million. (About six years ago the territorial government acknowledged that communities were underfunded by about $40 million a year .)

Make a plan to apply the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act to community governments.

Establish a territorial Youth Council.

Increase affordable housing by 100 units.

Develop a territorial homelessness strategy.

R.J. Simpson, minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Justice and Government House Leader

Transform Aurora College into an accredited polytechnic university over the next six years.

Increase the availability and reduce the costs of child care.

Implement the new JK to Grade 12 education renewal action plan , to address findings that students in small communities have worse educational outcomes than students in larger centres.

Address concerns with "social passing," the practice of moving students ahead regardless of how they perform academically.

Establish at least three more school or community libraries.

Start a review of the Income Assistance program.

Help develop a policy for consultation with the public and Indigenous governments on the development of regulations.

Encourage police services that "meaningfully reflect the unique needs and cultural history of each community."

Modernize builders' lien legislation.

Shane Thompson, minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Lands and minister responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission

Increase country food harvesting.

Support recovery of barren-ground caribou and complete five regional boreal caribou range plans.

Develop a new Forest Act.

Advance the use of Traditional Knowledge in government decision-making.

Negotiate a transboundary water management agreement with neighbouring jurisdictions.

Diane Thom, deputy premier, minister of Infrastructure, minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Advance the Mackenzie Valley Highway, Slave Geological Province Corridor and Taltson Hydro Expansion project.

Work on bringing fast and reliable internet to the territory's communities.

Modernize airport infrastructure.

Reduce reliance on diesel.

Strengthen the territory's procurement policies.

Caroline Wawzonek, minister of Finance, Industry, Tourism and Investment and minister responsible for the Status of Women

Increase tourism to the N.W.T. with a focus on communities outside of Yellowknife, and support the sector's recovery.

Reduce "red tape and regulatory burdens" on small businesses.

Review the NWT Liquor and Cannabis Commission's pricing policy to enable N.W.T. licensees to compete.

Begin consultations on a new Liquor Act and modernize the Public Service Act.

Change promoting programs so that the public service is more representative of people in the Northwest Territories .

Increase the local production and supply of natural gas.

Promote the participation of women in politics.

Advance action plans on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Julie Green, minister of Health and Social Services, minister responsible for Seniors and persons with disabilities

Increase the availability of e-health, on-the-land addictions and mental health programs, and community counselling.

Help protect seniors from abuse and neglect.

Reduce vacancies in professional healthcare.

Respond to the 2014 and 2018 auditor general reports on N.W.T. Child and Family Services, and improve communication with the Foster Family Coalition and Indigenous governments.

Ensure there is training and support for Child and Family Services workers.

Engage with Indigenous governments "when requested" about their right to take over child and family services.

Caroline Cochrane, premier, minister of Executive and Indigenous Affairs, Chair of the COVID-19 Secretariat