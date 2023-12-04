MLA candidates for N.W.T. premier on why their colleagues should pick them for the job

As MLAs in the N.W.T. prepare to vote Thursday on who will be the territory's next premier, CBC Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird sat down with each candidate who has put their name forward.

R.J. Simpson, Kieron Testart, Shane Thompson and Caroline Wawzonek are all making a play for the premiership.

Find the audio here of what they told CBC News this week.

All four stood up in the Legislative Assembly last week to make their pitch to their colleagues. Find that video here as well.

MLAs will also select the Speaker and the six MLAs who will form cabinet on Thursday.

R.J. Simpson — Hay River North

The Trailbreaker 10:29 MLA R.J. Simpson on why he wants to be Premier Four people have put their names forward to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. R.J. Simpson is the MLA for Hay River North. He joined Hilary Bird to talk about why he wants the top job and his plans if he gets voted in. R.J. Simpson on why he should be the N.W.T.'s next premier Duration 15:18 Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.

Kieron Testart — Range Lake

The Trailbreaker 14:38 MLA Kieron Testart on why he wants to be Premier Kieron Testart is one of four MLAs who want to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. He is the MLA for Range Lake and he joined Hilary Bird in studio to talk about his plans if he gets the top job. Kieron Testart on why he should be the N.W.T.'s next premier Duration 19:39 Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.

Shane Thompson — Nahendeh

The Trailbreaker 13:34 MLA Shane Thompson on why he wants to be premier. Four people have put their names forward to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. Shane Thompson is the MLA for the district of Nahendeh. He joined Hilary Bird to talk about why he wants the top job and his plans if he gets voted in. Shane Thompson on why he should be the N.W.T.'s next premier Duration 17:20 Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.

Caroline Wawzonek — Yellowknife South