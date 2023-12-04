MLA candidates for N.W.T. premier on why their colleagues should pick them for the job
MLAs Caroline Wawzonek, Shane Thompson, Kieron Testart and R.J. Simpson all spoke with CBC Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird in advance of Thursday's vote. Listen here to what they have to say.
As MLAs in the N.W.T. prepare to vote Thursday on who will be the territory's next premier, CBC Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird sat down with each candidate who has put their name forward.
R.J. Simpson, Kieron Testart, Shane Thompson and Caroline Wawzonek are all making a play for the premiership.
Find the audio here of what they told CBC News this week.
All four stood up in the Legislative Assembly last week to make their pitch to their colleagues. Find that video here as well.
MLAs will also select the Speaker and the six MLAs who will form cabinet on Thursday.
R.J. Simpson — Hay River North
Four people have put their names forward to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. R.J. Simpson is the MLA for Hay River North. He joined Hilary Bird to talk about why he wants the top job and his plans if he gets voted in.
Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.
Kieron Testart — Range Lake
Kieron Testart is one of four MLAs who want to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. He is the MLA for Range Lake and he joined Hilary Bird in studio to talk about his plans if he gets the top job.
Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.
Shane Thompson — Nahendeh
Four people have put their names forward to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. Shane Thompson is the MLA for the district of Nahendeh. He joined Hilary Bird to talk about why he wants the top job and his plans if he gets voted in.
Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why his colleagues should choose him as the territory's next premier.
Caroline Wawzonek — Yellowknife South
Four people have put their names forward to be the next premier of the Northwest Territories. Caroline Wawzonek is one of them. She is the MLA for Yellowknife South. She joined Hilary Bird in our studio to talk about why she wants the top job and her plans if she gets voted in.
Yellowknife South MLA Caroline Wawzonek gives a speech to the legislature on Nov. 30 outlining why her colleagues should choose her as the territory's next premier.