N.W.T. Power Corporation workers serve strike notice again

Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) workers will go on strike Monday unless there's a "reasonable tentative agreement" put on the table, the Union of Northern Workers announced on Wednesday.

Union president Todd Parsons said the corporation and the union negotiated an agreement with the employer to keep electrical service running in the territory if there's a strike, but the strike would still have impact.

"I'm certain that this would affect any administrative services that they provide," Parsons said. "There would be delays in providing services, I would assume, and normal operations would not be able to be maintained."

The union's approximately 180 members in the corporation include electricians, power line workers, and hydro plant operators, Parsons said.

The strike notice was given at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"What led to this is the unwillingness of the Government of the Northwest Territories to compromise throughout the collective bargaining process. The government continued to prioritize investment in infrastructure over investments of the public service," Parsons said.

The outstanding issues include pay increases and improvements to parental leave.

The union also wants the contract to provide members experiencing domestic violence more support, such as getting paid time off to get counselling, Parsons said.

'Need to find a balance'

In a statement released Wednesday, Noel Voykin, the president of NTPC, was quoted as saying, "We need to find a balance between investing in our employees and being fiscally responsible to our customers by doing everything we can to keep electricity rates as low as possible for residents of the NWT. In the event of a strike, we will remain committed to maintaining reliable electricity for our customers."

The contract expired on Dec. 31, 2014, and they have continued to work under it with no pay raises since then, he said. Negotiations have been underway for years.

The only strike vote happened in November 2017. Ninety-one per cent of members who participated voted in favour. Parsons said the number of people who voted won't be made public.

The union previously threatened to go on strike on Feb. 11 but called it off.

The bargaining team and the employer are scheduled to meet later this week for another round of mediation.

"We hope to avoid any type of job action, so the union intends to focus on getting a deal this coming Friday and Saturday," Parsons said.

In regards to the potential strike's length, he said: "We'll last one day longer than the employer."

For its part, the Northwest Territories Power corporation said in its statement it "remains optimistic that an agreement can be achieved during this session [of negotiations]."