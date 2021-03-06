N.W.T. power corporation employee injured in Yellowknife

A Northwest Territories Power Corporation employee is in hospital after sustaining an injury at the Jackfish Lake generating plant in Yellowknife.

In an email, a power corporation spokesperson confirmed the incident happened Friday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with our employee and his family. We will provide them with whatever support we can at this difficult time," read a statement by Noel Voykin, the president and CEO of the power corporation.

The power corporation is not providing any further information about the identity or condition of the employee at this time.

An update is expected early next week, the spokesperson says.

The power corporation said the incident has been reported to the Workplace Safety and Compensation Commission.