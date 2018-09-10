RCMP warn of phone scammers as Behchoko resident loses $3K to CRA scam

Northwest Territories RCMP are warning of a telephone scam that has already victimized one Behchoko resident to the tune of $3,000.

In a press release Monday, police explain that a con artist makes contact by phone claiming to represent the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA). The scammer tells the individual they owe money to the government because of overdue taxes, threatens them with arrest, orders them to buy online gift cards and to hand over the serial numbers.

One victim in Behchoko reported a loss of $3,000 after falling for the scam. The resident was ordered to purchase iTunes and Steam gift cards and to disclose the serial numbers. RCMP said scammers also tried to get $1,500 from another resident in the same way, but in that case the person's bank became suspicious of the transaction and saved the victim from taking a loss.

The scammers are sophisticated. RCMP said they have the technology to produce what appear to be authentic phone numbers on call-display, even to the point of having "CRA" or "Canada Revenue Agency" appear on a target's phone.

"We are concerned that the fraudsters are changing their game so that they can prey on people who may not understand exactly what they are doing," RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon stated in the press release.

"People of the Northwest Territories need to be vigilant about financial transactions over the phone. Tell you friends, neighbours, relative, elders and children to make sure they are talking to the proper authorities on calls demanding money."

RCMP shared the following to help protect people from scammers:

The CRA will never:

Use aggressive or threatening language

Threaten arrest or to send police to your place of residence or employment

The CRA does not accept payment by:

Prepaid credit cards or gift cards (such as iTunes or Google Play)

E-transfer/digital currency (such as Bitcoin or Steam cards)

Wire transfer (such as Western Union or Money Gram)

The CRA accepted payment methods are:

Online banking

Debit card

Pre-authorized debit

Credit card or PayPal through a third-party service provider

Anyone who wants to verify the authenticity of a caller claiming to be a CRA representative can call the Canadian Revenue Agency directly at 1-800-959-8281.

If you or a family member are a victim of fraud, the RCMP asks you to contact your local RCMP detachment.