N.W.T. police investigating after 'presumed drowning' near Frank Channel bridge

The body of a 29-year-old has been recovered by police following an extensive search of the Frank Channel near Edzo, N.W.T.

29-year-old was discovered after extensive search by boat and air, police say

A photo of the Frank Channel Bridge. It was close to here that a man was reported to have gone into the water below. (Kirsten Fenn/CBC)

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP in the Northwest Territories say they've recovered the body of a 29-year-old man, who is believed to have drowned sometime on Saturday. 

Police were called to the Frank Channel bridge on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. after a report that a man had gone into the water. 

A major search effort was undertaken using an RCMP boat, a helicopter, and volunteers combing the shoreline.

The man's body was found shortly after midnight on Sunday. RCMP have not identified him. 

"Behchoko RCMP are now assisting the NWT Coroner Services with a Coroner's Act investigation into the presumed drowning," they wrote in a news release. 

"The RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man." 

