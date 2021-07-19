N.W.T. police investigating after 'presumed drowning' near Frank Channel bridge

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP in the Northwest Territories say they've recovered the body of a 29-year-old man, who is believed to have drowned sometime on Saturday.

Police were called to the Frank Channel bridge on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. after a report that a man had gone into the water.

A major search effort was undertaken using an RCMP boat, a helicopter, and volunteers combing the shoreline.

The man's body was found shortly after midnight on Sunday. RCMP have not identified him.

"Behchoko RCMP are now assisting the NWT Coroner Services with a Coroner's Act investigation into the presumed drowning," they wrote in a news release.

"The RCMP sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man."