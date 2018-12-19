N.W.T. patronage appointment prompts call for more accountability

A Northwest Territories cabinet minister has handed a three-year contract worth about $130,000 annually to a longtime political aide and, according to an MLA, neither the minister nor the premier sees anything wrong with it.

Alfred Moses has given the contract for workers adviser at the Workers Safety and Compensation Commission to Maia Lepage, someone Moses has described as "a good friend." In recent years, Lepage has served as Moses's campaign agent, constituency assistant, executive assistant and, most recently, senior adviser.

No one else was permitted to compete for the job, which is a departure from past practice, according to the workers adviser Lepage is scheduled to replace.

"I responded to an ad in the newspaper," said Patrick Scott. "I think it was called an expression of interest. I wrote a letter declaring why I thought I could do a good job ... and I was interviewed by the minister, who was interviewing other people."

The workers adviser helps injured workers navigate the sometimes complex processes they must use if they disagree with the compensation they've been awarded for their injuries.

One MLA is calling on the government follow the process that was used when Scott was hired.

"I have spoken to the minister and the premier about this and I have asked that they reconsider this appointment and go back to a public process," said Kam Lake's Kieron Testart.

How did they respond?

"They don't see this as an issue," said Testart.

Moses silent on appointment

Minister Alfred Moses has not provided an interview about the appointment. (CBC)

On Monday CBC requested an interview with Moses about the appointment. A cabinet staffer said he was out of town but may be able to provide a written response. CBC suggested a telephone interview. So far, the minister has provided neither.

Testart said an open process for cabinet appointments is the only way to assure northerners that appointments are based on merit rather than political favouritism.

"If we don't have those kinds of processes as a rule, it leads the public to question the credibility of an appointment when it's made, and that's not fair to anyone," he said.

Scott said he is resigning a year before his contract ends because of the burden of a caseload that was about four times what he was anticipating. He said he successfully lobbied for a full-time assistant for the next workers adviser.

"I felt I wasn't able to do enough in this position to give all the workers fair representation. Some of the files fell through the cracks because I just couldn't keep up and that's not fair to the workers."

Scott submitted his resignation letter in September. He said only two months' notice is required under his contract, but he gave three in an effort to ensure his term overlaps with the new workers adviser to help him or her get up to speed. Scott said when he started he got no time with his predecessor.

He said he did not receive a response from the government until last week.

"I've had one meeting with the incoming person," Scott said on Tuesday. "I've committed to giving her more time in January, when her contract takes effect, so there will be at least some overlap in January, which isn't what I wanted, I wanted to get the overlap prior to my official resignation date, which is Dec. 31."

CBC reached out to Lepage, but she did not respond. According to her Linked-In profile, in addition to her political experience, Lepage has worked as a magazine editor, photography instructor and is a former executive director of Inuvik's Great Northern Arts Festival.