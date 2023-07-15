Fire ban in place for some N.W.T. territorial parks

The N.W.T. government has issued a fire ban for some territorial parks just ahead of the weekend, including Hidden Lake and Hay River Territorial Parks.

The ban, in effect as of Friday afternoon, is in response to hot and dry conditions. It means that all open fires, including those within an approved fire pit, are prohibited.

Campers are advised to use only camp stoves or enclosed barbecues for cooking. They must be placed in a regulation fire pit and not emit a flame larger than half a metre in height or diameter.

Fire bans are now in effect at the following N.W.T. territorial parks:

Fred Henne

Yellowknife River

Hay River

Twin Falls

Queen Elizabeth

Hidden Lake

A ban on open-air fires is also in effect within municipal boundaries of the town of Hay River.

In May, Hay River and neighbouring K'atl'odeeche First Nation were evacuated when an out-of-control wildfire approached the communities. K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve sustained significant damage.