N.W.T. health authorities reveal 'worst-case' COVID-19 pandemic plan

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority is releasing its pandemic response plan on Friday.

The Pandemic Response Plan for Health Services will be posted to the authority's website on Friday as well.

The document details how health and social services authorities in the N.W.T. will manage the care of COVID-19 patients.

The authority is holding a news briefing Friday at 10 a.m. to discuss the plan, with territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook answering questions. The briefing will be live streamed here on CBC.ca and on CBC N.W.T. Facebook page.

"The plan is complex but provides transparency in the health services response to the pandemic," read a statement about the briefing from spokesperson David Maguire on Thursday.

On Thursday, the government also released its plan for the creation of a new $67-million 'co-ordinating secretariat' to manage its response to COVID-19. The organization will take over management of the 811 hotline, isolation centres, and the enforcement task force, and focus on prevention and response to outbreaks.

Premier Caroline Cochrane said the new secretariat will "enhance" the government's response by creating a "single agency" to manage work between departments, and centralizing government communications on the pandemic.

In speaking about the secretariat Thursday, Cochrane said the months without an active case in the N.W.T. has given the government time to come up with a "game plan," which she said they were lacking when the pandemic first hit.

The health authorities also released new protocols around mask wearing on Thursday. Masks will be mandatory in health clinics, hospitals and other health authority facilities and offices starting Sept. 14.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will also resume in Yellowknife next week.

Chief Public Health Officer Kami Kandola has said repeatedly that it's only a matter of time until the N.W.T. sees more COVID-19 cases.

A press release announcing the government's latest extension of emergency health orders this week said the territory must remain vigilant as infection rates continue to rise in Western Canada.