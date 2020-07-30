N.W.T. hands out 8th fine for pandemic-related public health violation

Health authorities in the Northwest Territories have doled out yet another fine to someone who violated public health orders put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The person was charged on July 22 for failing to follow self-isolation protocols, according to a news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer Wednesday evening.

The person is an N.W.T. resident and was ticketed in the South Slave region, the department says. They face a fine of $1,725, which includes a victims of crime surcharge of $225.

Eight people have now been fined since the onset of the pandemic. Of the previous seven violators, four were N.W.T. residents and three were non-residents.

Despite these incidents, the Health Department says people are, for the most part, respecting the rules.

The government is reminding residents — if they feel comfortable — to politely speak up when they see someone who is not abiding by physical distancing rules, or not following self-isolation protocols.

Residents can also file complaints with Protect NWT.