Proposed N.W.T. budget promises 'more sustainable future'

The N.W.T.'s proposed budget for 2022-2023 sets out a "more sustainable future" according to deputy finance minister William MacKay — a stark difference from the "unsustainable" fiscal plan that was unveiled a year ago.

The territorial government anticipates spending $2.142 billion in the upcoming fiscal year and bringing in $2.3 billion dollars in revenue. That leaves a $131 million operating surplus.

"There are no major cuts in this budget," said Caroline Wawzonek, the minister of finance, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

There also aren't any new taxes, but property mill rates and some fees will rise because of inflation.

The estimated cost of the pandemic is pegged at $56 million. That consists of the estimated $33 million impact on the territory's revenue from the current fiscal year (2021/2022) and a forecasted $23 million in the upcoming year.

The economy is estimated to have grown 7.3 per cent from 2020 to 2021 but, with no growth expected in 2022, the territory's economy is still 4.5 per cent smaller than it was in 2019.

The N.W.T. government is investing $7.1 million into medical travel and healthcare reform, and $2.92 million to the Northern Wellness Agreement for community-based health programs.

It's also investing $1 million into territorial cancer programs and a further $1 million into a midwifery program.

More to come.