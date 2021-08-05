Senior N.W.T. government official accused of assault with a weapon

A senior territorial government official in the Northwest Territories is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

Tanya McCauley, a superintendent for the territory's education, culture and employment department in the Sahtu region, was charged last month. She is accused of using a can of pop and rocks to assault a man in Norman Wells on July 9.

McCauley, 51, was released after being charged and was ordered to stay at least 50 meters from the man's home and work. She was also ordered to have no contact with him.

McCauley is scheduled to appear in court in Norman Wells on Sept. 2.

According to a job description on the territorial government's website, the department's regional superintendent for the Sahtu "directs the planning, delivery and management of a broad range of employment, social, educational and immigration programs and services," and oversees a budget of about $3.6 million.

The annual salary for the position ranges from $116,630 to $166,608.

According to publicly available court records, this is McCauley's first brush with the criminal justice system but not her first time involved in a court action.

Late last year, the Royal Bank of Canada discontinued a lawsuit it had brought against McCauley and her partner, who is a regional superintendent with another territorial department. In its statement of claim the bank alleged they owed it $281,001 on a line of credit and another $38,638 in credit card debt.

The bank's discontinuance of the lawsuit is an indication an out-of-court settlement was reached.

McCauley responded to a Facebook message from CBC News about the charge on Thursday night, saying she wanted to talk about the incident. However, she did not respond to additional messages on Friday.