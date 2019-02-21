Canada Winter Games hockey tournament wraps up for teams N.W.T. and Nunavut

It was an exciting third period of hockey in Red Deer as Nunavut played the N.W.T. in what was the final game of 2019 Canada Winter Games for both teams.

The Nunavut boys skated onto the ice at the Kinex Arena down three nothing to the boys from the Northwest Territories. Two goals by Nunavut's Bradley Fraser seemed to be turning things around, making it a one goal game with seven minutes and 42 seconds left in the period.

But a goal by the N.W.T.'s Ethan Anstey (his fourth of the game) brought the N.W.T. ahead 4 to 2 with just over three minutes left. That was to be the last goal of a game that saw Nunavut outshoot the Northwest Territories 39-32.

The game capped a tournament that made a lasting impression on Nunavut head coach Martin Joy. It was the first time Nunavut sent a boys hockey team to compete in the Canada Winter Games. They competed against the best from across the country.

Team Nunavut's Jose Cote said the boys played their best through a gruelling Canada Winter Games hockey tournament schedule. (CBC)

"For me this team was inspiring," said Joy.

"We were outmatched by a lot of the competition but the kids never took a shift off ... they worked so hard."

After the game Joy had high praise for the team.

"You showed a lot of character and pride in your home," Joy said in the change room during a post-game — and post-tournament — speech.

"Not for a second did I see one guy out there not try their hardest."

Nunavut's Jose Cote said the game was coming together for them in the third period, even though the team was tired from the demanding tournament schedule.

"The boys are tired from all these games," Cote said. "So we're just trying to get anything on net and hope that something goes in."

Team NWT finished the tournament in 11th place, Nunavut took 12th, and Team Yukon finished 13th.