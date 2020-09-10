N.W.T. NGOs welcome new gov't committee — but want more details

Representatives of N.W.T. not-for-profits say they're hopeful that the territorial government is responding to their pleas for more support — but they want more details on how a new advisory committee will work.

In October, presidents and chairs from seven local not-for-profit organizations sent a letter to the premier and finance minister saying shelters, treatment centres, children programs and senior care are at risk, and they listed ways the government could help.

The organization leaders suggested multi-year funding agreements to relieve the administrative burden, along with reliable funding for infrastructure maintenance to reduce service disruptions, and financial support to be adjusted to inflation.

In the letter, they suggested a working group with representatives from the sector to bridge the divide between not-for-profits and government.

Last week, the N.W.T. government announced that that an advisory group would be formed .

In a Jan. 5 news release, the territory put out a call for six applicants to serve on what it's calling "a not-for-profit sector external advisory committee".

The statement calls for applicants with experience in the not-for-profit and charitable sector to review funding policies and administration and make recommendations to the territorial government.

"Here's hoping," Ryan Fequet, president of the Yellowknife Day Care Association and one of the letter's signatories, said of the committee.

Ryan Fequet, president of the Yellowknife Day Care Association, was one of the signatories of a letter sent in October to the territorial government, suggesting ways to help the local non-profit sector. (Submitted by Ryan Fequet)

"We're happy that this is happening and we're hopeful that it will actually be a useful and effective tool to convey and address the concerns of the not-for-profit sector."

Committee result of pandemic lessons, gov't says

In November, the premier and finance minister responded to the not-for-profit group's original letter. The government response said the territory was already committed to establishing the committee as a result of pandemic lessons learned .

In response to the group's request for policy changes, the premier and minister's letter said the territory is "open to exploring the expansion of multi-year contribution agreements" and "can commit to examine" the possibility of annual funding increases.

Fequet said his group is encouraged by the committee but wants more details.

"Is it a one-time thing, is it for the rest of this legislative assembly? You know, what's the duration? I understand the broad goals of what they're going to look at but how will that happen?" Fequet said.

Lyda Fuller is the former executive director of the YWCA NWT. Though she's retired now, Fuller held the organization's reins for 23 years.

Lyda Fuller, former executive director of the YWCA NWT, said that the new committee will be a good way to improve communication between NGOs and the territorial government. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

She echoed Fequet's questions about the committee, but she believes the group will fill a gap that's been in the territory for a long time.

Fuller said the sector used to have more of a "two-way discourse" with government that seems to have diminished over time.

She said that communication is important since not-for-profits and charities are at the front lines of many of the territory's social and health issues.

"We're a valuable resource of information and perspective on issues, and if you don't have access to that when you're doing the planning and budgeting, you really miss out on a lot of richness in terms of what you can address," she said.

"You need perspective from people who are working on the ground."

Fuller pointed to similar issues as Fequet regarding years without changes to funding and administrative stress. She said that often government agencies would ask for data, adding to staff members' already-full plates, and never follow up or discuss how to put it to use.

"Just lots of inconsistencies and lots of places where I think more thought and consideration and understanding of what the NGOs and the government really need and what pressures are on them that would help," she said.

The Department of Executive and Indigenous affairs, which announced the new committee, did not make anyone immediately available to speak about details of the program.