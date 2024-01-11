There's another New Year's baby to celebrate in the N.W.T.

Turns out there's another New Year's baby to gush about in the N.W.T.

Caitlin Klengenberg, of Inuvik, told CBC News she gave birth to Jamie Shepherd Sapotiatuk Klengenberg-Felix at the Inuvik Regional Hospital at 7:05 p.m. on January 2.

Said to be healthy, and weighing seven pounds and 5.5 ounces, Klengenberg-Felix came nearly a day before a baby born to a couple from Łutselk'e, who was initially believed to be the territory's first baby of the year. (He's equally as cute, and here's where you can see that for yourself.)

Klengenberg said her son — her fourth child — is one of the "easiest newborns" she's had.

"He's really hungry, but he's really calm when he's up, likes to observe when he's up and alert," she said. "He just seems really reserved, really quiet."

The newborn baby with parents Caitlin Klengenberg and Donovan Felix. (Submitted by Caitlin Klengenberg)

Speaking to CBC News from Tuktoyaktuk, where her son's father lives, Klengenberg said she was doing alright after what she called a "fast" delivery.

Although her due date hadn't been until Jan. 16, Klengenberg expected he was going to come early. That's because two of her other children were also born early.

David Maguire, a spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s Health and Social Services Authority, would not confirm whether Klengenberg's son was the first baby born in the N.W.T. this year, citing patient confidentiality. But he did provide some insight as to how the confusion began.

Each year, he said, the NTHSSA reaches out to its operations across the N.W.T. to figure out who might be the first baby born. But the communications team doesn't get specific details about a birth — including the time a baby was born.

"The way we manage personal health information includes barriers to accessing information for only those who need it, and for providers who are part of an individual's direct care team, so we can't easily search across all records and systems by design," he wrote.

Instead, a family believed to be first is asked if they'd like to speak to media. If the answer is yes, Maguire said "we simply provide the contact and let the patient/family share their information themselves."

"We view this as an opportunity to celebrate a second family if there is one."

Klengenberg knew that her baby was the first to be born at the Inuvik Regional Hospital, but she wasn't aware another baby — born later — had been named the first of the year in the N.W.T.

She said she plans to tell him the story someday.