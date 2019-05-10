Tightened N.W.T. border restrictions expected to be last of COVID-19 orders, say officials

The Northwest Territories has added what could be its last COVID-19 restriction, with its new measures designed to further tighten the border.

On Monday, the territorial government announced that residents returning to the territory and essential workers with exemptions under the COVID-19 travel ban face new rules governing self-isolation protocols and check-ins with health officials.

All five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories have recovered and with no evidence of community spread, the greatest threat is the respiratory illness entering from southern Canada, explained Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer.

"These changes will actually set the stage for a way forward for looser restrictions," Kandola said at a media briefing Tuesday.

"I look at the rest of the country and see curves which have not yet peaked. Ideally we'd close our boundaries to anyone but residents and those essential to our territory, but that isn't possible."

Watch the full briefing with Kandola, Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health Minister Diane Thom here:

Although the N.W.T. border has been effectively closed to all non-essential travel since late March, exemptions have been in place for mine workers, medical professionals, airline workers and others who regularly enter or pass through the territory for their work or for medical reasons.

These steps are designed to effectively seal the border and keep the novel coronavirus from gaining a foothold in the territory.

The newly amended public health order governing COVID-19 travel restrictions and self-isolation protocols requires N.W.T. residents returning to the territory to check in with Protect NWT on their second, sixth, 10th and 14th day of their mandatory two-week self-isolation period.

Essential service workers, supporting workers, infrastructure workers and corrections officers not required to start work immediately must comply with self-isolation plan requirements now in place for returning residents, and they must do so in one of the designated isolation hub communities — Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River or Fort Smith.