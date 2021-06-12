N.W.T. Monfwi electoral district byelection set for July 27, if necessary

Voting for the MLA to replace former Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty will be on July 27, if necessary.

In a press release Friday, the Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom announced she had directed the N.W.T. chief electoral officer to issue a writ of election for the Monfwi electoral district on June 28. If voting is necessary, it will happen on July 27.

Lafferty resigned his seat as Monfwi MLA on June 4 in an announcement in the Legislative Assembly. He said he would stand for Tłıchǫ grand chief in this fall's Tłı̨chǫ Assembly elections.

Monfwi electors can register to vote for a new MLA starting Monday until 6 p.m. July 23.

Nominations for the Monfwi electoral district can be submitted starting June 28 at the Behchokǫ̀ Friendship Centre.

The Monfwi riding includes the Tłıchǫ communities of Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Wekweètì and Gamètì.

For more information, and to apply for an absentee ballot, visit www.electionsnwt.ca.