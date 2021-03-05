N.W.T. expanding Moderna vaccine to all adults in Hay River, Inuvik

The N.W.T. is expanding its vaccine eligibility criteria.

As of Friday, residents in Yellowknife aged 50 years and older can now make an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the territory's government.

Residents 18 years of age and older in Inuvik and Hay River are also now eligible to get the vaccine.

To book an appointment,

Inuvik residents 18 years of age and older can call 867-777-7246.

Hay River residents 18 years of age and older can call 867-874-8400.

Yellowknife residents 50 years of age and older, call 867-767-9120 or book online at https://nthssabookings.simplybook.me/v2/

The release from the territory said vaccines will be offered to the general population in Yellowknife "in the coming weeks."

Second dose timeline

It said following updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, vaccine teams will return to communities within the recommended time frame for second doses of vaccine for those who received first doses.

The committee recently recommended that the second shot be provided within four months after the first dose.

Moderna recommends the second dose be administered after 28 days.

"Even if the second dose cannot be given within the recommended time frame you do not have to restart the vaccine series and the second dose can be provided as soon as you can even if it is after the recommended time period," according to a statement on the territory's vaccine schedule website.

The release recommended residents check the website frequently for updates on when vaccine clinics will arrive to their communities.

To date, close to 20,000 doses (first and second combined) of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to N.W.T. residents since the rollout began to priority residents on Dec. 31, 2020, according to the release.