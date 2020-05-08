N.W.T. MLAs to select a replacement for ousted minister

MLAs convene again today in a special meeting to select a replacement for Katrina Nokleby, the former industry and infrastructure minister ousted in an extraordinary 16-1 vote yesterday.

Nokleby was stripped of her portfolios last week, to the surprise of many MLAs who had tabled a failed confidence motion against her in May.

All 19 MLAs will select who will replace Nokleby in cabinet in a vote by secret ballot today at the territorial leadership committee meeting.

Convention holds that two cabinet ministers must come from southern ridings, two from the north, and two from Yellowknife.

Nokleby, a Yellowknife MLA, would normally have to be replaced by another representative from the city.

But the meeting began with MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Steve Norn reigniting a discussion of whether that convention should be abandoned.

"After looking at this and thinking about this very carefully, I do have Yellowknife constituents," said Norn, who represents the communities of Ndilo and Dettah, adjacent to the capital. "I believe that I could stand and put my name forward for this nomination."

During Wednesday's discussion, Monfwi MLA Jackson Lafferty voiced his support for replacing Nokleby with an MLA from a small community.

But a news release from the legislature Wednesdsay evening poured cold water on that idea.

"The regional balance … will be maintained," the release reads. "This means that only Yellowknife members are eligible for nomination."

In response to Norn Thursday morning, caucus chair and Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson rejected the idea again.

"[The] protocol has been in place for many years. It is a semi-constitutional principle of consensus government," said Johnson, Yellowknife North MLA and caucus chair. "It simply cannot be changed without much thorough discussion."

Johnson said when ministers were first being selected in the fall, there was no discussion as to whether Norn could put his name forward for Yellowknife.

"To now say that he is a Yellowknife MLA, it essentially removes a candidate from the southern constituencies," he said. "I don't believe we need to be having this discussion."

Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland also spoke against Norn's idea, saying she wanted to ensure Yellowknife received equal representation. Others objected to devoting the necessary time to debating the convention.

"I had no notice from the honourable member that this would be coming to the floor, and I don't think that's the way we should be doing business," said Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly.

"I like to know things before I come here," said Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos. "Being thrown this at the eleventh hour is not the way I do business."

Responding to the discussion, Norn was emotional.

"I listened to my colleague from Yellowknife North. Just reading between the lines, it sounds like my constituents from Ndilo are not part of Yellowknife," he said. "I'm hoping my other colleagues don't feel that way."

If convention is upheld, only O'Reilly, Cleveland, Johnson, and Yellowknife Centre MLA Julie Green would be eligible to replace Nokleby.

Johnson has long ruled out a bid for cabinet. In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Cleveland also said she would not be pursuing a role in cabinet.