Missing woman found safe, say Yellowknife RCMP

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.

A 23-year-woman who had been missing since June 20 has been found safe, say RCMP in Yellowknife and Behchoko, N.W.T.

Just before noon MT Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release asking for the public's helping in locating the woman, who had been missing since June 20.

An hour later, police issued an update saying the woman has been "located safe and sound."