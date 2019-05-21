RCMP recover body of Samuel Boucher from water, 2 N.W.T. travellers still missing

The body of Samuel Boucher, one of three missing travellers in the Northwest Territories, was retrieved from a large area of open water on Monday morning, according to a RCMP news release Tuesday afternoon.

The 65-year-old was from Lutselk'e, N.W.T., say police. ​

Samuel, Cammy Boucher, 23, and a third male have been missing since they left Detah, N.W.T., for Lutselk'e on May 13 on a 1990's Black Bombardier Scandic two-seater snowmobile, pulling two toboggans. A search began the next day.

Police said Saturday the search was suspended after spotting a dead person in a large area of open water, between the two communities.

In its latest update, RCMP say they dispatched a crew in a helicopter on Monday morning to retrieve the body.

On Monday night, the N.W.T. Coroner Service confirmed it was Samuel Boucher's body.

Police identify third person

Police also identified Jake Gully, 28, of Fort Good Hope, as the third missing traveller.

"Evidence collected in the investigation have led RCMP to believe the two missing person's may have suffered the same fate as Samuel Boucher," say police in the news release.

Police say they will continue to survey the area around Ethan Island for signs of the two missing people. The Civil Air Search and Rescue Association will continue working with police to search the area, states the release.

Police are "strongly urging" people to stay off the ice and water.

Police say they remain in touch with the families.

"We are so very sorry for their loss ... We will continue to surveil the area on a regular basis and will make every effort to reunite them with their loved ones."

The investigation remains open for the remaining two people as a missing persons case.