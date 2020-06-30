Hundreds of N.W.T. volunteers to collect food donations across territory Wednesday

On Wednesday almost 300 volunteers across the Northwest Territories will attempt to collect the most food donations that the territory has ever received in one day.

The NWT Miracle event kicks off at noon in multiple locations including Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Hay River. They're hoping to get volunteers in Norman Wells as well.

People will collect non-perishable food items left out on doorsteps, while in Inuvik there will be a drop-off set up at the Legion and in Hay River there will be one at the Anglican Church.

Mike Bokor, one of the organizers of the NWT Miracle event, said the event was inspired by his sister running a similar event in Ontario.

"When I heard my sister and her team doing this event and it being so impactful for so many people, I thought we could do this here and make a difference during COVID[-19]."

The idea is that if everyone can leave one can of food outside of their home, a big difference can be made.

Several different organizations will receive the donations, including the Women's Society and the Salvation Army. If other organizations are in need, they can reach about receiving donations as well.

Bokor said he found out through talking to the Women's Society that they feed about a thousand families a week.

"Sometimes they can't feed those people, and I was like okay well let's do that. Let's feed those people. We can do this if we all come together."

Those wanting to get involved can find the latest details and fill out the volunteer form on the NWT Miracle website, and will then be assigned a route to drive.

For those who don't have time to drive around, you can get involved by leaving out cans of food on your doorstep before noon on Wednesday. People in apartments can get involved by leaving the food outside of the front door of their building.

"This is a way to … show everyone in the N.W.T. that we are here for each other and when the chips are down, we rise up."