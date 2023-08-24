N.W.T health minister on evacuee access to care, medical travel and child and family services

Access to health care is a growing issue as the evacuations that have displaced thousands of N.W.T residents outside of the territory stretch on.

Julie Green, the territory's minister of health and social services, spoke with Hilary Bird on CBC's The Trailbreaker to answer questions about how N.W.T. residents can access care while outside the territory.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

What should people know about getting medical care outside of the territory right now?

Your N.W.T. health card is good for medical services anywhere in Canada. Behind the scenes, there's a reciprocal billing practice where if people in the N.W.T. are seen in Alberta, Alberta bills us, and likewise, if somebody was in the N.W.T. from Alberta, we would bill Alberta for services provided to them. So all the regular hospital and medical services that people would obtain in the Northwest Territories are available to them in Alberta.

What is the process to get access to medical records, and how long does it take?

It's not easy, because there are two separate systems of medical records that aren't compatible. So the health care provider would be working with N.W.T. health providers to obtain that information. That would involve the skeleton staff that are still at Stanton Hospital providing emergency services to essential personnel. That's my understanding.

I'm assuming that if somebody is going to a health centre in Alberta, they're looking for some kind of immediate care. And, you know, if they're going because they need stitches, for example, then they probably don't need the full medical record. But if they're going for something that is a chronic disease, for example rheumatoid arthritis, then surely the medical record would be helpful and that would be something we'd want to access.

People who have had medical travel booked, what is happening to those appointments?

We are now enabling people to travel within Alberta. That is to say if you are currently in Calgary and your appointment was booked for Edmonton, and it is an urgent care appointment, then we are paying for people to travel from one location to the location of the appointment and back again.

This is a change from the way we usually do things, where we say people have to start in the N.W.T., but this system is very much in development because, of course, there are no flights in and out of Yellowknife right now. So this is being handled on a case-by-case basis with medical travel staff calling patients and determining how they can help them, but the fact that transportation is stuck in Yellowknife is definitely a problem.

Have you had to cancel video appointments?

I don't have a number of how many appointments we've had to cancel, but inevitably we have cancelled some because people were in flux. Because medical travel is a high-demand area — we do between 16,000 and 18,000 medical trips a year — we're prioritizing people who need urgent care, rather than elective care. If people are not clear about what's happening with their medical travel, and it's not an elective, they should contact Medical Travel by email: ykmedicaltravel@gov.nt.ca .

What sort of medical care is available to essential workers or people who have decided to shelter in place in Yellowknife?

There's a small group of people working in the emergency department at Stanton Territorial Hospital — health care is available to everyone there. There is a doctor, there are nurses and our medevac services are still operating. So the emergency department is just about the only thing in our system that is working as normal.

How has the scaling down of services at Stanton affected people's care in the rest of the territory?

People come into Yellowknife from outlying communities for services, or they go through Yellowknife to other areas. So there's obviously a backlog, because of not being able to get into or out of Yellowknife, that we will need to address when the evacuation has ended. There'll be a lot of rescheduling of appointments so that people can catch up on the medical care they were expecting to receive during this time.

Minister, shifting gears here a little bit. We've also heard from people who are worried about children in care who were evacuated.

What happened with Child and Family Services is that children in care — and that doesn't necessarily mean care outside their family — all of those children have been evacuated in the situation of care that they had at the time the evacuation order was called.

So if you were staying with your auntie when the evacuation order came into force, if she moved, the child moved with her. Child and Family Services staff have been contacting the caregivers of children in care daily to ensure that they are safe, that their needs are being met, and to do any problem solving. Rest assured that Child and Family Services knows where all the children are.

What about biological parents? There are biological parents who don't know where their children are.

They should contact the social worker that they were in touch with prior to the evacuation. We encourage visits between biological family.

I have to just state that most children are in the care of their families in their communities. This is an old idea that they're all in, you know, non-Indigenous foster homes in Yellowknife. That's not the case. Every child has a caregiver, and the biological family who aren't the caregivers can have access through the social worker. If there's any confusion about who the social worker is, then I recommend that they get in touch with somebody who was involved in Health and Social Services in their community. Or they can send me a message and I can assist them that way. So once again, we know where the children are, and they are being cared for in the same way they were prior to the evacuation.