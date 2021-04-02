2 N.W.T. diamond mines pledge support to Ukraine

A pair of diamond mining companies say their N.W.T. operations have not changed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and they've pledged to support people fleeing from the conflict.

A spokesperson for Rio Tinto — which operates Diavik Diamond Mine 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife — said in an email the company is cutting all commercial relationships it has with Russian businesses. He did not respond to a question from CBC News about how much business the company does with Russia.

The spokesperson said Diavik itself does not have ties to Russia and Rio Tinto does not have operations or team members in either Russia or Ukraine. The company says it has mining infrastructure, sales offices and research labs in about 35 countries.

On Tuesday, Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv while thousands of civilians fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport. On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine.

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Canada for its support in his address to the House of Commons but said much more needs to be done, including additional sanctions and a no-fly zone.

The Rio Tinto spokesperson said the company is donating $5 million US to humanitarian agencies helping people who are impacted or fleeing the conflict. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for De Beers Group, which operates the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, is donating $1 million US to provide support to Ukraine. Its parent company, Anglo American, has already pledged a separate $5 million US.

"We have been shocked by the violence in Ukraine and inspired by the bravery of its people," the De Beers spokesperson said in an email, adding that the company only mines diamonds in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada.

"There has been no change to operations in Gahcho Kué," he said.

Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, which operates the Ekati diamond mine, did not respond to an email from CBC News.