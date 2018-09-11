N.W.T. Métis leaders ask for inclusion in federal health care benefit

Leaders in the N.W.T. are advocating for Métis inclusion in a national health-care insurance program for First Nations and Inuit people.

The Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program for First Nations and Inuit covers some medicare costs — like dental, vision and out-of-territory medical travel — for those that can prove their status and who don't already get health-care coverage through their place of work. Currently, Métis are not eligible to receive these benefits.

Garry Bailey, president of the N.W.T. Métis Nation, said that needs to change.

"We're not asking for more than First Nations," he told CBC. "Equitable treatment is all I'm asking [for]."

The insurance program was raised in the N.W.T. Legislature last week, as members review this year's proposed budget line-by-line. In 2019, more than 27,000 people in the N.W.T. were eligible for the NIHB program — almost 60 per cent of the territory's population.

Métis under federal jurisdiction: Supreme Court

In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled in a case known as the Daniels decision that the federal government has a constitutional obligation to provide equal access to health care, education and hunting rights to Métis and non-status Indians.

"That logically means ... the government of Canada would provide the same programs and services including non-insured health benefits to all mixed blood Aboriginal people, but that has not been the case," Bill Enge, the president of the North Slave Métis Alliance, told CBC.

Bill Enge, president of the North Slave Métis Alliance, says the non-insured health benefits program should be offered to Métis people under the recent Supreme Court decision — but that it hasn't happened yet. (CBC)

Instead, Enge said the Trudeau government flows most of its health-care funding for Métis through the Métis National Council, to which neither Métis group in the N.W.T. belongs. As a result, Enge said it's difficult getting any federal assistance.

CBC contacted Indigenous Services Canada, who oversees the NIHB program, with a series of questions for this story, but did not receive answers by deadline.

At the end of the day Canada, there should be no more excuses. - David Chartrand, president of the Métis National Council

David Chartrand, president of the Métis National Council, said part of the federal government's hesitation to implement the Daniels decision could be because it would mean deciding who is and who is not Métis: an issue that the Council, and other groups, is grappling with as more people come forward claiming ancestry.

"Who are the Métis?" Chartrand said. "We are vigorously protecting [our identity] ... because there are tens of thousands out there who are claiming to be Métis people.

"But at the end of the day, Canada, there should be no more excuses."

In 2017, the Trudeau government signed a Canada-Métis accord that agreed to working together on their specific health needs when creating policies. Neither N.W.T. Métis groups are signatories to that agreement.

Existing Métis territorial program difficult to access

The N.W.T. does have a Métis-specific health benefit, which has many of the same coverage rates as the federal one, but is paid for by territorial tax dollars.

The existing program comes with its fair share of challenges, according to Bailey. Some of his members who are Métis but do not want to claim Indian status don't qualify for the health benefit, so they don't receive any medical coverage at all.

Our people have a right to self-identify as Métis. They shouldn't be forced to become a treaty Indian. - Garry Bailey, president of the N.W.T. Métis Nation

"Our people have a right to self-identify as Métis people, they shouldn't be forced to become a treaty Indian," Bailey said.

CBC reached out to the N.W.T. government for comment, but did not receive a reply by the time of publication.

In the legislature last week, N.W.T. Health Minister Julie Green acknowledged that improving the Métis Health Benefit was one agenda item in a January meeting with the N.W.T. Métis Nation.

However, said she would be "surprised" if the territory moved to include non-status Métis in their program due to already high health-care costs.

Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson says the territory would be able to save roughly $3 million per year if the federal government takes on the health-care coverage for Métis. That money could go toward providing health-care coverage to some 2,200 residents that don't have any either at work or through the NIHB.

Wider discussion needed on health-care benefits in N.W.T.

Métis inclusion should be part of a wider review of the NIHB program, according to Johnson.

Johnson said some of his constituents are eligible for both N.W.T. government benefits and the NIHB program. When that happens, he said it's not clear who should be re-imbursing medical costs.

Rylund Johnson, the MLA for Yellowknife North, says there needs to be a wider review of the federal government's non-insured benefits program that would include extending benefits to Métis. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

"We had two insurers arguing that they were a payer of last resort," Johnson said. "It's a ridiculous bureaucracy to get your benefits."

Even though this is a federal program, we administer it — and it's had a long history of bad service. - Rylund Johnson, Yellowknife North MLA

Coverage for some medical services, like dental care, is "limited" under the federal plan, Johnson continued, leading to worse health-care treatment overall compared to those who are covered under N.W.T. government plans.

He believes it's time for the N.W.T. government to lead the charge in asking the federal government for a review.

"Even though this is a federal program, we administer it — and it's had a long history of bad service," Johnson said.

Green, the territory's health minister, told the Legislative Assembly last week that she's not aware of any negotiations currently underway with the federal government on changes to the NIHB program.