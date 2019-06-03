Gov't wants to 'evolve' N.W.T.'s small manufacturing sector with new strategy

The Northwest Territories government is thinking about changing how it defines N.W.T. manufacturing, and wants to increase the number of local manufacturers and grow their sales.

Industry, Tourism and Investment Minister Wally Schumann announced the government's new strategy to expand and "evolve" the manufacturing sector, on Monday in Hay River.

The strategy targeting the territory's small manufacturing sector is a first for the government.

There are currently 12 manufacturers registered under its Northern Manufactured Products Policy.

According to the government's approved manufactured products list, these companies provide the government with products such as: traffic signs, banners and decals for buildings, bridges, specialized steel products, fibreglass, roofs, cabinets, portable live bear traps, steel tanks and fuel trucks, among others.

The sector generated $24.8 million in 2017, which was about 0.5 per cent of the territory's GDP that year, according to a news release.

The government now hopes to increase the number of N.W.T. manufacturers by 25 per cent in five years.

It also hopes to increase local manufacturers' sales by 25 per cent in three years.

The government aims to change its bid adjustment process, which the department calls "imperfect and administratively burdensome."

When there is only one manufacturer registered to provide a product, the government purchases it through a sole-source contract. There is a percentage adjustment that makes sure the product is within 25 per cent of market price, the government explains, but this is "not transparent."

"[The department] is going to work with the [NWT Manufacturers Association] to examine options to instead have a transparent bid adjustment that would reduce administration and red tape," it says in a Q&A document.

After manufacturers expressed concern over the lack of appeal provisions, the government says it will try to add those provisions in its policy so that "applications receive fair consideration."

The strategy also includes an award of up to $100,000 to support technological innovation in the manufacturing sector.

The department also hopes to do more marketing at trade shows to help local manufacturers get new opportunities.

Changing definition of N.W.T. manufacturing

The department says it's looking to re-examine its definition for N.W.T. manufacturing, after manufacturers proposed it be reviewed.

The definition currently specifies that one or more major components of a product is produced in an N.W.T. facility. But the departments says that right now, the product must meet a narrow set of criteria that may be "burdensome" for manufacturers.

According to a department spokesperson, changing the definition may expand its scope to include entities "that some might consider as manufacturing" — like the diamond industry, the agricultural and commercial food industry, the wood pellet plant in Enterprise, and the fish processing plant in Hay River.

However, the definition would still exclude "small scale" manufacturers, such as artisans and companies that harvest local food products, says the department. The department says there are other, specific programs and strategies to support them.

"As a former manufacturer myself, I know firsthand the challenges our industry faces," said Schumann in a news release.

"This strategy reflects the need to build upon the culture of innovation that already exists among our manufacturers today."