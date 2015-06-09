7-month sentence for N.W.T. man guilty of breaching release conditions

Judge Garth Malakoe gave an N.W.T. man a seven-month sentence yesterday for breaching the conditions of his early release.

Marty Bouvier was arrested after consuming alcohol outside a hand games event in Behchoko, N.W.T., where young girls were present.

He was arrested Sept. 21 when police officers found him to be intoxicated.

As a condition of his release, Bouvier is not allowed to consume alcohol or to be near girls younger than 17.

Bouvier had just finished serving part of a four year sentence for inviting a 12-year-old girl into an abandoned home and having non-consensual intercourse with her on Jan. 1, 2016. He was 20 at the time.

With credit for time already served in custody, Bouvier will have four months left of his sentence for breaching the conditions of his release.

He will be under probation for 18 months following his release.

'High risk' of predatory behaviour

Bouvier has broken the conditions of his release before, and the Parole Board of Canada wrote in a report that he is a " high risk for predatory behaviour " toward young girls.

It stated that the use of intoxicants is "known to increase [Bouvier's] propensity for this behaviour."

Before Bouvier was sentenced for the 2016 sexual assault, he attempted to drag another 12-year-old girl into the woods in Behchoko on her way to school.

She escaped.

He breached his probation in 2016, when he entered a Behchoko restaurant, inebriated, and told an 11-year-old she was sexy.

About 1,900 people live in Behchoko, N.W.T., which is about 90 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Supervision after release

Malakoe said Bouvier will need to access programs and counselling following his release.

He took into account that Bouvier recently went through a grieving period, after a family member died in a car crash.

Malakoe acknowledged that Bouvier was a victim of sexual abuse as a child, and that Bouvier recognizes his troubled relationship with alcohol.

When Bouvier is released, he will be under the supervision of a probation officer, said Malakoe.

He said Bouvier has a job lined up once he is released, and that he should seek rehabilitation.