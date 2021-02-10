N.W.T. health officials answer COVID-19 questions live on The Trailbreaker
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg take listener questions
The Northwest Territories' top doctors will answer listeners' questions live during The Trailbreaker's bi-weekly COVID-19 call-in show on CBC Radio One at 7:10 a.m. MT.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, are expected to field questions relating to re-opening plans and summertime travel and activities.
Parents may also have question about last week's announcement that sick children returning to school must now undergo COVID-19 testing, or be assessed by a nurse, before returning to class.
Ask your questions by calling 920-5444 in Yellowknife or 1-800-661-0708 outside of the capital.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the N.W.T. was reporting four active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, affecting three N.W.T. residents and one non-resident.
Watch the Q+A live here or on our CBC NWT Facebook page.
