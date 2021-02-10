N.W.T. health officials answer COVID-19 questions live on The Trailbreaker

The Northwest Territories' top doctors will answer listeners' questions live during The Trailbreaker's bi-weekly COVID-19 call-in show on CBC Radio One at 7:10 a.m. MT.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territory's medical director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, are expected to field questions relating to re-opening plans and summertime travel and activities.

Parents may also have question about last week's announcement that sick children returning to school must now undergo COVID-19 testing, or be assessed by a nurse, before returning to class.

Ask your questions by calling 920-5444 in Yellowknife or 1-800-661-0708 outside of the capital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the N.W.T. was reporting four active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, affecting three N.W.T. residents and one non-resident.

Watch the Q+A live here or on our CBC NWT Facebook page.