N.W.T. liquor stores to remain open, with reduced hours

Liquor stores in the Northwest Territories will operate with reduced hours starting Monday, March 23, the N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced in a news release.

The changes are designed to "ensure staff availability throughout the COVID-19 response," the release reads.

Stores may also individually limit the amount of customers in the stores at any one time and provide specific shopping hours for seniors, "which is in line with the principles of social distancing."

Customers are being asked to respect the principles while in the stores.

"Should customer purchasing habits become a concern, individual stores will institute a size limit on purchases," the release reads.

The updated hours are as follows: