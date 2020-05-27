N.W.T. premier hopes for lasting change from pandemic relief

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane is in no hurry to end several subsidies designed to help people survive an unprecedented global health crisis.

"These programs — getting people in housing, giving people almost a guaranteed wage, more access to childcare — are all things that all of us in this house should be proud of, and it would be a sin, Mr. Speaker, to take it back."

MLAs met Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic forced the spring sitting to end early on March 16. Extra tables were brought into chambers so that MLAs could sit six feet apart from each other. All wore masks when not seated at their desks.

Cochrane spoke in response to questions from Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly who himself noted several pandemic "success stories," including a managed alcohol program for people without homes who needed a place to isolate, and wage top-ups for people making less than $18 an hour.

Cochrane said she's already put considerable energy into persuading the federal government, which provides the majority of the territorial government's funding, that these programs need to continue.

"People have at times called me a socialist," Cochrane said. "I'm all about universal childcare and a guaranteed living wage."

The rapidly unfolding health and economic crisis, Cochrane said, prompted her to wonder whether the territory would still have the money to meet its recently-released mandate, which includes things like building a polytechnic university, diversifying the economy and creating jobs in small communities.

"In an initial review on our side, it looks like a lot of the mandate can still be done," she said.

Cochrane revealed that mandate letters designed to outline priorities to each minister have yet to be delivered. She said the letters are now being updated in light of COVID-19 and will be reviewed by regular MLAs before being delivered.

More cases likely

Several MLAs took the time to thank both the public health unit of the government for its pandemic response and their constituents for following public health guidelines.

Others noted that the crisis continues.

"At the start of our lockdown my constituents looked to me for clarifications on restrictions and supports," said Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland. "Now every single evening I receive tearful phone calls from people who have run out of adrenaline."

Health Minister Diane Thom struck a practical but reassuring note.

"It is likely that we will get more cases," she said. "We may also need to call on everyone to make sacrifices again. But with these months behind us, I'm confident that northerners have the strength and the resilience to do what is necessary to protect themselves, their family and friends, and communities."