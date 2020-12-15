N.W.T. legislature appoints new languages commissioner

Brenda Gauthier will be the Northwest Territories next languages commissioner.

The Northwest Territories legislative assembly made the appointment on Friday.

Gauthier, who was appointed to a four-year term, will officially take over Jan. 11, 2021 and will move the office from Yellowknife to her home community of Fort Smith, N.W.T.

The position ensures the recognition of the rights, status and privileges of the territory's 11 official languages, enshrined in the N.W.T.'s Official Languages Act.

Gauthier will fill the vacancy left by the previous, outspoken languages commissioner, Shannon Gullberg, who said the act needs an overhaul. Gullberg's term as commissioner ended in October 2020.

In a Monday release, the territory's legislative assembly said Gauthier brings over 20 years of management experience to the office in the fields of justice and intergovernmental relations.

According to her LinkedIn page, Gauthier is currently an analyst for the territory's department of Executive and Indigenous Affairs. Prior to that, it says she served as the chief operating officer of the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

It says she served nearly 10 years as a warden at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex and the Territorial Women's Correctional Centre in Fort Smith, and lists a number of other positions working for the territory, including as a special advisor to the minister responsible for the status of women.