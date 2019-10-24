N.W.T. Lands minister to address media Monday morning
Minister Shane Thompson will read a statement and answer questions from media at 11 a.m. MT
N.W.T. Lands Minister Shane Thompson is set to give a statement and answer questions from media Monday morning via livestream at 11 a.m. MT.
CBC North will carry the press briefing live on our website and on our CBC NWT Facebook page.
A news release states that Thompson will provide an opening statement and then answer questions from media. It did not provide details as to the content or topic of Thompson's statement.
Blair Chapman, the territory's assistant deputy minister of operations for the department, will also take questions at the press briefing.
In late April, the territory announced that it was extending and revamping a rent supplement program for residents in private dwellings to try and help them cover any shortfalls due to loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was set to end March 31 but it was extended by five months to Aug. 31.
