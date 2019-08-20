N.W.T. judge says courtroom video feed 'antiquated' and 'unreliable'

A Northwest Territories judge tore a strip off the territorial government over ongoing problems with video conferencing technology used in Yellowknife courtrooms.

On Monday, N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Karan Shaner described the technology as "wholly inadequate."

"It is substandard," she said. "It is antiquated and it is unreliable."

The comments came after a delay to figure out why a prisoner at a jail in Fort Smith could not hear anything being said in a courtroom in Yellowknife where her sentencing hearing was about to take place.

"For one reason or another, the government does not see fit to provide us with adequate technology," said Shaner, noting that it had taken 37 minutes of court time to address the problem, which was resolved by moving the prisoner to another location.

Technical problems with videoconferencing technology are not uncommon in Yellowknife courtrooms, even when linking with territorial jails. They persist despite the move to more video appearances by prisoners from jails in recent years.

The woman in the jail in Fort Smith was one of two people being sentenced after pleading guilty to being accessories after the fact to the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Yellowknife last May.

Even when the problem with the sound was resolved, for a short time when court resumed the main image on the courtroom monitors was a room full of cables and technical equipment rather than the prisoner about to be sentenced.

Shaner said the delay made an already horrible situation worse for the mother of the victim and other family members who came to court to attend the highly-emotional sentencing