Judge stays on case despite distant family connection to victim

The Northwest Territories' only homegrown judge says she's not going to recuse herself from a sexual assault case just because she is a second cousin of the victim.

The connection between N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Shannon Smallwood and the victim, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, was only revealed after a Yellowknife jury found Michael Shingatok guilty of sexual assault, assault and uttering threats.

In a sworn affidavit, one of Shingatok's aunts said that after the June verdict, she was contacted by someone who told her Smallwood is related to the victim.

The aunt said two other friends told her the same thing. She said, with the help of Shingatok's girlfriend, she researched the family connection using a website that traces family histories.

The aunt said she discovered Smallwood and the victim, both of whom were born in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., have the same great-grandparents and are second cousins.

Shingatok's lawyer, Charles Davison, said that relationship raises an apprehension of bias and argued that Smallwood should remove herself from the case. If Smallwood had agreed to do that, Davison also planned to have a mistrial declared.

No concerns of bias, says judge

In a decision given Thursday, Smallwood said she was unaware the victim was her second cousin and that as far as she can recall, she's never spoken to her before.

"I thought long and hard about this," said Smallwood. "It [recusing herself] would be the easy thing to do."

But Smallwood said she concluded that an informed, reasonable person would have no concerns about her being bias-based in this case.

In an affidavit, the victim said when Smallwood was appointed a judge she heard on the radio that some people from the community travelled to Yellowknife to attend a celebration.

The victim said some of those people were distant relatives of hers, and she came to believe that Smallwood was a distant relative of hers. But she said she had never met or spoken to Smallwood until the trial.

Smallwood's connection to Fort Good Hope also came up briefly during an appearance in another case two weeks ago. She's presiding over the trial of Colten McNeely, who is accused of murdering a man in Fort Good Hope.

The defence lawyer in that case said he has no concerns about Smallwood's connection to the community.