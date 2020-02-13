Expect some clarity on N.W.T. jails' pandemic plans today, says minister

The N.W.T. Justice Department plans to release some information today about how its jails will protect inmates and workers from the pandemic, said Justice Minister Caroline Wawzonek.

Wawzonek said she has seen those plans and finds them to be adequate, but for safety reasons, they will not be making those plans entirely public.

Defence lawyers wrote a letter on Monday asking for transparency on those plans, and the release of inmates to quell a potentially "catastrophic" COVID-19 outbreak in those facilities.

Yesterday, prosecutors announced they will review which inmates can be released from Northwest Territories jails to lower the inmate population.

That reintegration has to be calculated, said Wawzonek, who welcomed the letter and said her department had been discussing these issues proactively.

"Reintegration into communities is something that needs to be done carefully and appropriately for the safety of the inmate as well as for the safety of the communities," she said.

Wawzonek is also a defence lawyer herself. She said her knowledge of working with victim's services, vulnerable clients and child protection means she understands the delicate balance of releasing inmates.

How inmate release will work

Inmates can apply for temporary absence, which is then reviewed by a case manager and the warden.

Wawzonek said case workers are deemed essential and that there will be enough of them to process applications. CBC learned yesterday that prosecutors reviewing cases would pursue "very stringent conditions" for release.

Criminal defence lawyer Peter Harte said people need transparency on how N.W.T. jails will address the pandemic. He is one of 15 lawyers who signed a letter calling for the calculated release of inmates to help prevent a 'catastrophic' outbreak at any of the territory's three jail facilities. (CBC)

Defence lawyers, in their letter, asked for prisoners who don't present safety concerns to be released. They asked for people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 to have their applications for release considered first.

Asked about public safety fears, Lawyer Peter Harte, who is a signatory to the letter, said people at the N.W.T.'s three facilities have "common sense."

Harte said he does not expect that "all of a sudden a bunch of people who would realistically be considered dangerous will be released to create safety issues."

"It's just not going to happen," he said.

Defence lawyers still want transparency

N.W.T. defence lawyers have asked for more details on what happens to their clients when they enter facilities under the pandemic plan, said Harte.

"One of the reasons that we've asked in the letter for the plan is because we really have no clue," he said.

"As a defence lawyer, you're always worried about the consequences for your client, of the decision to incarcerate him or her. And when that ends up being a bit of a black hole, you really have nothing to fill that in but worry."

Wawzonek shared some high-level details about the plan, including new screening for people entering the prison population and having single occupancy in each cell and increased sanitation measures.

They're also increasing programming to ensure social distancing is possible during those programs, by reducing the number of inmates attending at one time.

Asked whether she thinks the plans are sufficient to protect inmates who will not be released, Wawzonek said she believes they are.

"Operational processes need to be kept internal and I don't think that that changes simply because we're in the context of a pandemic."